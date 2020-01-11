Dr. Phil’s Wife Robin Reveals How Eyebrow Transplant ‘Changed’ Her Appearance

Dr. Phil McGraw‘s wife, Robin McGraw, opened up about how her eyebrow transplant changed everything for her. The procedure brought her face “into proportion,” Robin revealed, and said it “changed my look.” Hair restoration specialist Dr. Marc Dauer, who appeared on her I’ve Got a Secret! With Robin McGraw podcast Wednesday, performed the surgery in June 2011.

“It brought my entire face into proportion,” Robin told Dauer and celebrity hairstylist Lee Rittiner on her podcast, reports PEOPLE. “And in my opinion, it actually changed my look.”

Dauer explained the surgery involved taking a small piece of Robin’s scalp and extracting hair follicles, which he then grafted onto the eyebrows. The surgery can be performed with a noninvasive method called Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE).

“Eyebrows are such a defining feature of the face…They’re so crucial to framing your face,” the doctor said. “If they start too far over or if they’re just missing in different places, it just changes your whole look.”

Robin said she did not like the sparse eyebrows she had before, so she usually wore bangs to cover them. Now, she lets her bangs grow out. “To this day, I have eyebrows that I just love,” she said.

Dauer noted that the results are enough that people recognize something is different about his patients, but they cannot pinpoint it.

“People come to them and say, ‘You look younger’ or, ‘Did you lose weight?’” he said. “They can’t pinpoint it.”

In fact, when Closer Weekly asked facial feminization surgeon Dr. Vartan Mardirossian about Robin’s new look in 2018, he could only guess what procedure she had.

“Whatever she has done, it was done well so it is not obvious!” Mardirossian told the magazine. “She’s possibly gotten an upper and lower [face lift], cheekbones fillers or fat grafting or cheek implants.”

“It doesn’t look like she has had much [work done],” plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Miller, who also never worked with Robin, told Closer Weekly. “Possibly some fillers to enhance the cheeks because they are a bit fuller and Botox to the forehead because the brows are a bit lower — Botox can weaken the forehead muscles, causing the brow to drop a bit.”

Robin and McGraw have been married since 1976. They have two children, Jay, 40, and Jordan, 34.

