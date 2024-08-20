Doja Cat and 'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Fuel Dating Rumors With PDA-Packed London Outing

Rapper Doja Cat was spotted out with actor Joseph Quinn in London this weekend, fueling rumors that the two are dating. The speculation has been building ever since 2022 when Quinn's Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp leaked his DMs with Doja,​ showing her interest in Quinn. Over two years later, it looks like Doja might have found her way to Quinn.

Anonymous sources told the social media gossip hub Deux Moi that they saw Doja Cat and Quinn together in London Sunday, Aug. 18. Normally, Deux Moi is a dubious source of information at best, but one witness sent the outlet a photo of Doja and Quinn together to corroborate the story. Assuming it was not altered in some way, it shows Doja and Quinn at a music venue​ getting very close, while another shows them at a bar​ and a third shows them walking arm-in-arm​ down the street.

One of the anonymous messages noted that Doja had skipped a Taylor Swift concert to see the rock band Osees with Quinn instead. Of course, commenters applauded Doja and Quinn for finding their way to each other – especially after their initial flirtation was fumbled for all the world to see.

In July of 2022, Quinn had just made his debut on Stranger Things Season 4, playing the new character Eddie Munson – an instant fan-favorite. Doja was among his new fans judging by messages she sent to Schnapp, who then posted them on TikTok. She asked: "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu," then quickly added: "Wait no, does he have a gf?" Schnapp responded: "LMAOO slide into his dms," but Doja couldn't find his account at the time. Schnapp provided her with the link, but then unhelpfully posted the conversation online.

Schnapp was 17 years old at the time, and he was quickly inundated with criticism​ for fumbling the operation. In an Instagram Live broadcast at the time, Doja admitted that the post was "socially unaware and whack," but she cut Schnapp some slack. She said: "To be fair, this is, like, a kid. Noah, I don't know how old he is, but he's not even, like, over 21. When you're that young, you make mistakes, you do dumb s-. I'm trying to be super fair."

Schnapp later said that he had apologized​ privately to Doja, and that they had made up. At the time nothing came of her interest in Quinn, though it's not clear if the two might have exchanged any messages privately. Now, the two appear to be quite close, and fans are here for it. The two have not commented on this media firestorm just yet.