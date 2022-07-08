Doja Cat Calls out 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp for Sharing Her DMs

Doja Cat is feuding online with a completely unexpected person – Noah Schnapp from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. The singer blasted the actor for sharing her direct messages asking Schnapp if he could set her up with his co-star, Joseph Quinn.

In a now-deleted TikTok earlier this week, the 17-year-old shared screenshots of their private conversation. The messages contain Doja's request to Schnapp, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf (girlfriend)?"

"LMAOO slide into his dms," Schnapp replied, but the rapper claimed she could not locate Quinn's account. The young star then shared Quinn's Instagram account with Doja and made a TikTok about the incident, which didn't go over well with Grammy-winner.

Doja retaliated on July 7 by going live on TikTok to criticize Schapp's actions, calling them "unbelievably socially unaware and wack." The"Kiss Me More" artist expressed feelings of betrayal during the broadcast.

"I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn't feel comfortable with him sharing," she said. Doja attributed it to Schnapp's age. "When you're that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s–. I'm trying to be super fair. You f– up relationships with people, you make mistakes—like you're supposed to so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f– up so that I don't f– up again."

She also called out the Stranger Things actor for being deceptive and underhanded. "Like, that's like borderline snake s–… that's like, weasel s–," Doja told viewers. "And like, I'm not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. Noah is not like the definition—like I wouldn't imagine he is. Maybe he is?"

Despite the support Doja Cat has garnered from her fans for denouncing him, she has also faced quite a bit of backlash. The conversation has drawn considerable scrutiny since Doja, 26, approached a 17-year-old to ask him for relationship advice. As Schnapp is a minor, reaching out to him could be interpreted by some as a questionable act. Others on social media have explored whether the situation would be appropriate if gender roles were reversed.

"She asked him to set her up with his stranger things co-stars when she could've done that her self she's an adult not him," one person tweeted. Another tweet reads, "If this was a man and a girl dm y'all be wanting the predator in jail. Smh keep the same energy, she's an openly predator hello."

She asked him to set her up with his stranger things costars when she could’ve done that her self she’s an adult not him — 🫶🏻Kristen🫶🏻 (@KristenTaylorM5) July 8, 2022

If this was a man and a girl dm y’all be wanting the predator in jail. Smh keep the same energy, she’s an openly predator hello #Damn — ColeReport (@cole_insider) July 8, 2022

On July 8, Doja seemingly responded to all the negative comments, tweeting, "Y'all are so cringe and lame and nobody wants to hang w u that's why y'all be on here unironically writing replies to sh– that makes you mad."

Her replies are inevitably chaotic, with one Twitter user writing, "S– that makes you mad? You decided to come public and have beef with a kid. you're a whole grown woman making adult choices, maybe next time, just Google the guy and don't text a minor about linking you with a co-star? You grown I'm sure you can do that."

y’all are so cringe and lame and nobody wants to hang w u that’s why y’all be on here unironically writing replies to shit that makes you mad. — im better than you (@DojaCat) July 8, 2022