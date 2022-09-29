'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Just Got Married

Todd Bridges tied the knot. The Dif'frent Strokes alum wed designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actor told the media outlet that they wed in front of "just our closest friends and family," adding that it was special to marry "somebody that I'm madly in love with." The designer dished on her special gown. "I tried to find something off-the-rack that I could wear, and I just wasn't seeing what I wanted because I wanted more coverage," she daid. "I like classic beauty channeling from older eras, like Audrey Hepburn. So that's what I was really inspired by." "It was all satin, and it was a fitted bodice with a square neck," she continued. "And then I have long legs, so I did a split skirt that was kind of like a wrap. And then for the ceremony, I had an 80-inch satin train and then a 200-inch-long veil."

The newlyweds held a reception at a nearby Italian restaurant, Il Cielo. Their first dance was to "At Last" by Etta James. The couple carefully selected the song, with Hirschi explaining they "both went through a lot before finding each other." They both said they had relationships previously they thought would be forever, and even didn't think they'd meet their match. But luckily, they found one another. "We kind of both had given up on finding something this great, and we were super surprised to be able to have it kind of given to us, and we feel like God had a hand in bringing us together," Hirschi added. "We feel so blessed."

Their honeymoon will be in Hawai'i. Bridges was previously married to Dori in 2012. He and Hirschi met through a mutual friend in March 2022.

Bridges has two children: a son Spencir, 24, and a daughter Bo, 25, with Dori. He will also be stepfather to Hirschi's four children. They split after 14 years of marriage. "It is confirmed that after 14 years of marriage, the Bridges have decided that disunion is in the best interest of their collective futures," a rep for Bridges told E! News at the time. "Although Todd and Dori are going their separate ways, they are mutually committed to the well-being of their son."