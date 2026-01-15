’80s Sitcom Legend and Wife Divorcing

Todd Bridges and his wife, Bettijo B. Hirschi, are separating after three years of marriage.

The Diff’rent Strokes alum, 60, told TMZ Wednesday that “after much thought and mutual respect, we have decided to end our marriage.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“During our time together we shared meaningful moments, but have chosen to go our separate ways,” he continued. “I ask for privacy and wish her nothing but love and happiness moving forward.”

(Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

The ’80s sitcom star opened up about the “difficult decision” to separate “after much prayer and reflection” in another statement to PEOPLE.

“This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared,” he said, adding, “I thank God for the time we’ve had together, the lessons we’ve learned, and the family we’ve built. Even in this season of change, I trust He is guiding us both toward healing, peace, and new beginnings.”

“I ask for privacy as we navigate this transition and continue to lift my former partner up in prayer, wishing them joy and fulfillment in the chapters ahead,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum concluded.

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

The former couple first met in January 2022, after Hirschi’s friend made her a dating profile and showed it to Bridges as “market research,” the couple revealed on The Tamron Hall Show in December 2024.



Six months later, Bridges popped the question in a beachside proposal, and they said “I do” in an intimate September 2022 wedding at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bridges was previously married to first wife Dori, with whom he shares son Spencir, 28, and daughter Bo, 29, from 1998 to 2012. Hirschi had also been married before and had had four children from another relationship prior to her marriage to Bridges.