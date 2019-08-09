Did Taylor Swift Get Engaged to Joe Alwyn? Fans Think So

Taylor Swift has been dating boyfriend Joe Alwyn for reportedly almost three years, and some fans are now convinced that the pair has gotten engaged.

The speculation started after Vogue published a profile of Swift that will appear in the magazine’s upcoming September issue and features two new lyrics from Swift’s upcoming album, Lover. One of those lyrics is from the album’s title track, which the writer describes as a “romantic, haunting, waltzy, singer-songwritery nugget.” A line from the song reads, “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue. All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

Some fans are thinking that because the line references wedding traditions of “something borrowed and something blue,” Swift may be hinting at a wedding in her future, especially since the song’s title is “Lover.”

Taylor’s really engaged to Joe huh pic.twitter.com/lXs37vqyye — mahi 🏹 (@loveronrepeat) August 8, 2019

If Taylor Swift is secretly engaged to Joe Alwyn I’ll never be calm again. pic.twitter.com/GzHiwIioDd — Maggie (@maggieofthetown) August 8, 2019

okay if taylor is engaged then joe has to change his last name because swift is too iconic — cammie. (@theblxckestday) August 8, 2019

There’s also the fact that Swift appeared to “like” a Tumblr post that compared the lyrics to the longstanding tradition.

OMG I didn’t realize that Taylor liked a Tumblr post that says: my heart has been borrowed, and yours has been blue, something borrowed and something blue, so the line literally means is part of a rhyme that details what a bride should wear for good luck um OMG IF SHES ENGAGED ah pic.twitter.com/QIeJhDpFaG — Sophia Swiftie//wants to meet Taylor 💖🎶🌟🌟🌟💙 (@TaylorinStyle13) August 9, 2019

Taylor Swift just casually confirmed she’s engaged to Joe Alwyn through a Tumblr like… pic.twitter.com/UbqXtP9UIL — B 🏹 FAN ACCOUNT (@TS7Track3) August 8, 2019

TAYLOR LIKED A POST ABOUT HER BEING ENGAGED TO JOE JAYLOR NATION WE WON WE WON ✊🏼 — jen (@tswiftarchers) August 8, 2019

Swift and Alwyn first made their relationship public in May 2017 but were reported to have begun dating as early as September 2016. They have supported each other at various high-profile events including multiple award shows and various Swift performances but have never walked a red carpet together.

While the couple does not speak about each other in interviews, Swift did reportedly tell fans at a secret session for her 2017 album reputation that her song “Gorgeous” was about the British actor.

Taylor just liked this post about the song #Gorgeous – she asked fans at the #reputationSecretSessions to share that it is about Joe 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTsqvGoXyP — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) October 20, 2017

Much of Lover, which will be released on Aug. 23, is also likely inspired by Alwyn, with Swift sharing that she “was compiling ideas [for the album] for a very long time.”

“There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” she said. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

