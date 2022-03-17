Ant Anstead Kisses Renee Zellweger in New Photo

Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger have been dating for nearly a year, and the couple’s romance seems to be as strong as ever, based on a new kissing photo. Over on Instagram, Anstead shared a moving image of himself and Zellweger sweetly smooching one another. In the post caption, Anstead referred to Zellweger as his “lady,” and included a red heart emoji.

Anstead’s fans and followers have flocked to the post, showing support for the cute couple. “The cheeky little smile Ren gave you from across the table at the wedding in the clip that was posted the other day… You could see the love and happiness in her eyes and all over her face,” one person commented. “Awe it’s nice to see you happy!” someone else exclaimed. “So cute together! You are doing a good job at only sharing what you want to share! Darling mature relationship!” a third fan wrote.

The relationship between Anstead and Zellweger comes following his high-profile divorce. In September 2020, Anstead’s ex-wife Christina Haack announced that the couple had separated. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote in a social media post, alongside a photo of the pair. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” The following November, it was revealed that she had formally filed for divorce.

Anstead then later confirmed that he was dating Zellweger after the pair had been rumored to have a romantic connection. Talking to E! News on the Daily Pop, Anstead explained that the pair fell for one another while they were filming the Discovery+ docu-series, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride. “Everybody knows that Renée and I have become quite close because we kept it secret for a while and now, unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” Anstead explained. “But it was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s a super pro and she can weld.”

Anstead’s Joyride co-host Cristy Lee jumped in as well, joking, “I mean, honestly I’m disappointed because I thought her and I were going to start dating afterwards. I was like, ‘Wait, Ant, what?’” Lee added, “But she was amazing. We worked on some awesome projects. The sparks that I saw flying were definitely the sparks with the welder and the grinder, pulling the roof off the Ford Bronco. She just got right in there.”