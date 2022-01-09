Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger Step out Publicly Together for First Time in 2022

Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger and Celebrity IOU host Ant Anstead have entered the new year stronger than ever. PEOPLE reported that the loved-up duo was seen walking their dogs together In Laguna Beach, California, on Friday, the first time that they were seen out and about in 2022.

Anstead confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he and Zellweger had plans celebrate the holidays together, despite both of them being “very busy.” Anstead also revealed that this would be the first Christmas In two years that he was able to spend with all three of his children. “I have got a new home. This will be my first Christmas in my new home,” Anstead explained at the time. “The borders have opened, so all of the kids are together. You know, they haven’t physically seen Hudson since, I think, he was 12 weeks old. So I’m so excited about this Christmas.” Anstead shares 2-year-old Hudson with ex-wife Christina Haack, and 18-year-old Amelie and 15-year-old Archie with his first ex-wife Louise Anstead. Zellweger and Anstead also spent Thanksgiving together with Hudson.

“Renee and my relationship is something that’s really private,” Anstead shared with PEOPLE in September. “It’s something I’m not really willing to talk too much about. It’s really early in our relationship and I don’t want to put any pressure on that.”

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “Renée is creative … and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.” The source added: “Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

Anstead and Zellweger had been rumored to be dating, and the speculation seemed to be validated when photos of them getting close emerged online. Eventually, Anstead opened up publicly and confirmed that he and the Chicago actress were, in fact, dating. Talking to E! News on the Daily Pop, Anstead explained that the pair fell for one another while they were filming the Discovery+ docu-series, Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride.