Fans Think Derick Dillard Is Cheating Because of Cryptic Bible Verse Tweets

Some Counting On fans have theorized that Derick Dillard, the husband of Jill Duggar, may be hiding something based on his recent tweets.

The first tweeted, dated Sept. 22, is Proverbs verse referencing “forbidden women.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The mouth of forbidden women is a deep pit; he with whom the Lord is angry will fall into it,” Dillard quoted.

He followed that up on Oct. 6 with another Proverbs verse. This one made specific reference to adultery.

“He who commits adultery lacks sense; he who does it destroys himself.” he quoted.

“The mouth of forbidden women is a deep pit; he with whom the Lord is angry will fall into it.” (Proverbs 22:14) — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) September 22, 2017

“He who commits adultery lacks sense; he who does it destroys himself.”

(Proverbs 6:32) — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 6, 2017

Many confused onlookers took to the replies to question if the remarks were about a struggle with infidelity. Some assumed they were and started taking jabs at the TLC personality.

“Are you feeling guilty about something?” one commenter said.

Another added, “You don’t have to worry. No woman, forbidden or not, wants you anywhere near her mouth.”

Up Next: Derick Dillard Slammed for Reportedly Using Fundraiser Money on Trip to Washington

Fans also thought hey might be digs as his brother-in-law, Josh Duggar. Josh molested his sisters as a teenager and was caught cheating on his wife .

“I’m just curious how you feel about your brother in law, Josh?” one fan asked. “Does this apply to him?? Or do [you] pick [and] choose.”

Fan Carol Stewart added, “But yet you support Josh Duggar and he committed adultery, amongst many other sick perversions against children.”

See some of the reactions below.

Are you feeling guilty about something? — wendyjg (@wendyjgmom) September 22, 2017

You don’t have to worry. No woman, forbidden or not, wants you anywhere near her mouth. — Bob TheTomato (@PeGaSuSpAgHeTti) September 22, 2017

College girls tempting you? Your tweets tempt us. — GardenerMerc (@Gardenermerc) September 22, 2017

…but yet you support Josh Duggar and he committed adultery…amongst many other sick perversions against children… — Carol Stewart (@0566Carol) October 8, 2017