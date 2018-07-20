Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers Share a Kiss on Kids’ Choice Sports Awards Red Carpet

After Danica Patrick and boyfriend Aaron Rodgers made their official debut as a couple at the 2018 ESPYS this week, the two are on a romantic roll and not shying from a little PDA.

Upon arriving at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday night, Patrick and Rodgers hit the carpet looking stylish and sharing a sweet smooch for the cameras.

After the two shared a kiss, the 36-year-old NASCAR driver was honored onstage with the legend award. However, she got more than just a trophy and got slimed from head to toe by evening’s end in gold goo.

While accepting her award, Patrick got candid about about success and happiness to the kids watching.

“It’s really simple. It’s quick. It’s two things,” she said. “One, figure out what it is that you love to do. What do you do for fun? What do you take pictures of? What would you do if you could do anything in the world? And then two is dream. Dream just how big you can make it. Don’t let it scare you. Make it huge. Go to Mars.”

It was a shining moment for Patrick, who hosted the ESPYS the night before and made history as the first woman to host the ceremony. But while hosting duties for the three-hour broadcast didn’t go as Patrick might have planned with the ratings and reviews, the show had a special place in Patrick’s heart as it was where she initially met Rodgers in 2012.

The 2018 ESPYS marked the couple’s first official appearance since the two confirmed their romance this past January. But the event was somewhat the site of kismet for the pair, who Patrick told Jenny McCarthy on her SiriusXM radio show that the two actually met for the first time in 2012.

“We both remember meeting each other, it was quick,” she recalled to McCarthy. “But I got his email address and I remember thinking to myself back then, ‘Oh…not a phone number, just an email address.’ Whatever.”

Patrick adds that the two “kept in touch just a little bit,” but there were some years in between that they didn’t talk to each other, just “every now and again.”

“It wasn’t until obviously recently that we actually had phone numbers,” she said. “We referred to each other as ‘Chicago’ and ‘Green Bay.’ It was very cute. Like the Capulets and the Montagues, you know.”

The pair have shared a lot of quality time together since confirming their relationship in January, including sharing a very public kiss at the Daytona 500, where the NASCAR pro celebrated her 36th birthday.

