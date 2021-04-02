'Dancing With the Stars' Alum Jeannie Mai Has Memorable Backyard Wedding to Jeezy

✖

Former Dancing With the Stars competitor Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are married! The Real co-host, who competed on the most recent season of the ABC dancing competition, and the rapper tied the know in an intimate ceremony at their home in Atlanta on March 27, exactly one year after they became engaged. Mai shared the exciting news to Instagram Thursday, giving fans a first look at her wedding dress and writing, "You will forever be my 'I Do.'"

News that Mai and Jeezy are newlyweds was first confirmed by Vogue, with Mai revealing that their path down the aisle faced numerous obstacles due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to Mai, she and her now-husband initially planned on saying "I do overseas and they were "really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate." However, after the pandemic hit and forced them to “change all of our wedding plans” and following the death of Jeezy's mother, the couple "quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife."

The couple opted to "turn our original wedding into a mini-mony," a small and intimate ceremony with loved ones. Those traveling in for the wedding were required to negative COVID-19 test results, and those attending the ceremony were provided COVID-19. Once everyone was tested, Mai said, "our guests were shuttled to the surprise location—our home."

For the big day, Mai wore a custom nude Galia Lahav gown. To achieve the dress of her dreams, she collaborated with her stylist, Lisa Cera, and the Galia Lahav atelier. Mai said "the finished product was everything I envisioned." She opted for a "sleek and graceful finish, along with a bit of drama" for her hair and makeup, with Cera creating "a handmade headpiece with a 15-foot Galia Lahav veil." Jeezy also opted for a custom ensemble, matching his bride's color palette with a champagne blush Teofilo Flor suit. Guests, meanwhile, were asked to ewar white, a color that represents "peace in their union" to the couple.

After guests ushered to the garden and a rose was paid on a seat reserved for Jeezy’s late mother, the couple began their ceremony with a Vietnamese tea ceremony led by her brother, with Mai revealing, "we honored our parents by pouring tea as a gesture to welcome Jeezy into my family, and me into his. Then we paid our respects to our parents and ancestors by bowing four times, each one symbolizing a significant gift in the life that they have provided us with." The couple then exchanged vows. Following the ceremony, Mai and Jeezy danced to a live jazz band, and "the entire night was filled with speeches and funny memories from all our guest."

Mai and Jeezy began dating in 2018 after meeting on the set of The Real. They went public with their relationship in August 2019. Jeezy dropped to one knee and proposed on March 27, 2020.