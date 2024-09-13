Dakota Johnson Sparks More Speculation Over Chris Martin Marriage With Solo Gala Appearance

Speculation surrounding Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's relationship is continuing. The couple, who have been together since 2017, were reported to be engaged in March. However, there have been rumors that the Coldplay frontman and Madame Web actress had split, even despite a rep for Johnson stressing that they are "happily together." While that might have been true a month ago, Johnson's recent public outing is saying differently.

According to HELLO! Magazine, Johnson attended the Kerging Foundation's annual Caring for Women dinner in New York City on Monday. She was sporting a Gucci gown, but she was not sporting her engagement ring. They reportedly got engaged in 2020, with news only breaking earlier this year about it. However, that might have happened a little late. In May, a Coldplay fan shared on social media that Martin gave her a lift and told her he was "single," according to The Daily Mail.

Johnson did attend Glastonbury Festival in June in England, where Coldplay was headlining, and the two were seemingly still going strong. Unfortunately, the charity gala is not the first time the Fifty Shades of Grey star has been spotted without her ring. She's posted pictures online without the ring, and she's been spotted out in public while walking her dog without the rock. A source even claimed that the couple called it quits due to the long distance.

"Chris and Dakota have tried desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work," the source said. "They'll always have love for each other but they've both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term. They're both busy people... and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don't naturally intertwine with each other. They wanted it to work but it just hasn't, and they've now accepted it is best to move on."

It should be noted that just two weeks ago, Dakota Johnson was showing off the emerald ring while in Los Angeles. It could have just been for show, though, but nothing is confirmed about the status of their relationship. There can be a number of reasons why Johnson wasn't wearing the ring at the gala, including a split or even just a simple break. Nothing is official, though, until it comes from either one of them or their official reps.