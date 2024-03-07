Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Reportedly Confirm Engagement

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin may be walking down the aisle sooner rather than later! The Coldplay lead vocalist reportedly asked the Madame Web actress to marry him "a while ago," according to a new report about the famously private couple from The Mirror.

"They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable," a source told the publication Wednesday, adding, "They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official."

Johnson and Martin also reportedly have Gwyneth Paltrow's blessing to wed. The Oscar-winning actress was married to the musician for 11 years before they announced their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later. Paltrow has previously expressed her affection for Johnson, with the Goop founder revealing in an Instagram Story Q&A last year that she and the Fifty Shades of Grey star were "actually very good friends." Paltrow added, "I love her so much," gushing that Johnson is "an adorable, wonderful person."

Johnson and Martin have been linked romantically since 2017 but split briefly in 2019. After Johnson, whose parents are Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, was spotted wearing a massive emerald ring on her left ring finger in 2020, rumors began to circulate that she and Martin had gotten engaged, but the couple has never confirmed their marital status.

Johnson did recently open up about being a stepmom to the "Paradise" singer's kids with Paltrow – son Moses, 17, and daughter Apple, 19. "I love those kids like my life depends on it," Johnson told Bustle in an interview published March 5. "With all my heart." In the same profile, Johnson mentioned her friendship with Paltrow, saying she believes her chosen family to be "equally as important, if not more" than her family related by blood.

The How to Be Single actress also revealed that she is "open" to having kids of her own, saying, "I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer." She continued, "And especially being a woman, I'm like, 'What a magical f-king thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience.' If that's meant to happen for me, I'm totally down for it."