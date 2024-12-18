‘Criminal Minds’ Star Zach Gilford Shares Shocking Photos of Face After Health Scare

Criminal Minds: Evolution star Zach Gilford is recovering after a health scare. Via Us Weekly, the actor, 42, shared a series of selfies on his Instagram Stories on Dec. 17, showing off his brief look. He was grateful that filming for the third season of Evolution, and 18th overall season of Criminal Minds, wrapped last week, otherwise Elias Voit would have had a lot of explaining to do.

The photos showed the Friday Night Lights alum with a pretty swollen face and his eyes shut, looking unrecognizable. He later thanked the nurses, doctors, and staff at Huntington Hospital in Pasadena “for coaxing my face back to normalcy.” The swelling greatly went down, but Gilford said there was “still a little ways to go.” His face had not yet completely healed, but he looked better than before, and you could see his eyes.

Zach Gilford as Elias Jasper Voit in Criminal Minds: Evolution, episode 1, season 17 streaming on Paramount+, 2024. Photo Credit: Michael Yarish /Paramount+

Gilford did not reveal how his face swelled up. What matters is that he seems to be doing a lot better and might even be all healed up by the time the holidays roll around next week. He hasn’t shared anything else since his Instagram Stories, but he might just be taking more time to recover and will share more information later down the line.

As he shared on his Instagram, Zach Gilford recently wrapped the third season of Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution, once again playing the villainous unsub Elias Voit. The series scored an early renewal for Season 3 before Season 2 premiered in June, and despite being an unsub, Voit just can’t get away from the BAU, meaning that things should be pretty interesting when the show returns. As of now, a premiere date for the third season has not been announced, but with filming wrapped, it shouldn’t be much longer.

Meanwhile, there is much to look forward to with the upcoming season of Criminal Minds: Evolution and not just because Gilford won’t be having a swollen face. It was recently revealed that Matthew Gray Gubler will finally be making a brief return as BAU profiler Dr. Spencer Reid, but details and episode number are being kept under wraps. Additionally, Gilford previously lobbied for a spinoff centered on his psychotic and manipulative character, so it’s quite possible more of Elias Voit will be on the way, other than on Evolution. Regardless, fans will just have to wait and see what happens when Criminal Minds: Evolution returns in the near future on Paramount+.