Briana Cuoco is officially off the market. The Criminal Minds and Big Bang Theory actress tied the knot with rockstar Brian Logan Dales on New Year’s Eve. Her sister, Kaley Cuoco, even served as the officiant, and she shared a sweet post on Instagram to commemorate the day. “The best NYE to date,” the Flight Attendant star said alongside a series of photos from the ceremony.

“I got to marry my sis and her love , blend two amazing families together surrounded by our friends , a gorgeous environment , a kiss at midnight with the love of my life , and a perfect flower girl,” Kaley said. “what a night to remember!” Photos also included the flower girl, Kaley’s daughter, Matilda, whom she shares with fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the wedding included a fireworks display on the ceiling of the venue as the clock struck midnight. Briana and Dales had a “dark and moody aesthetic” that included red lighting and 1,200 candles. On top of big sister Kaley officiating, close friends Bianca Giselle and Joe Gillette sang the happy couple down the aisle. For the first dance, the guests circled them and sang along. As for the food, Taco Bell was on the menu all night long.

It’s unknown how Briana and The Summer Set lead singer met, but per E! News, the two began dating in 2021 and were engaged two years later. Kaley happily shared the news of her sister’s engagement, which included plenty of friends and family during the moment. It seems like a great way to ring in the new year, and now they have more to celebrate every single New Year’s Eve.

Briana Cuoco can most recently be heard in Max’s Harley Quinn as multiple voices, including Batgirl and Oracle. She’s joined her sister on-screen while appearing in episodes of Based on a True Story, The Flight Attendant, and The Big Bang Theory. Other credits include Dead Boy Detectives, With Love, Curb Your Enthusiasm, NCIS, The Bold and the Beautiful, Criminal Minds, Mom, and The Mentalist, among others. As of now, there doesn’t seem to be anything upcoming for her acting-wise, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she put it on hold for a little bit longer to spend more time with her new husband.