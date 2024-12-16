Yvette Nicole Brown is a married woman! The Community star, 53, married actor Anthony Davis on Dec. 14 in a Los Angeles ceremony. Surrounded by 200 guests at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Brown told PEOPLE that she is still on a high and happy about her recent nuptials, admitting she didn’t ever think she’d get married after so many dating woes. She and Davis met in their 20s and reconnected in recent years before they began dating. Brown says she had no hesitations about saying “I do” to her beau. “I had no nerves when it came to marrying this man,” she gushed. “He is the one for me. Absolutely.”

The comedian stunned in a lace gown, an up-do, and a long veil. Her husband steered clear of a traditional tuxedo and toned a light brown suit. The wedding was the first time both sides of their close friends and family were all in the same place. She walked down the aisle to a violinist playing.

After losing her mother in 2021 and dealing with her father’s Alzheimer’s disease, Brown was excited to have her brother Paris walk her down the aisle. Davis’ parents are no longer living.

“So my brother and his sister stood in,” Brown explained, adding, “so it was nice to walk down the aisle toward family and with family, even if it’s not the family we wish we had in those roles.” Davis surprised Brown by having her father attend the wedding after coordinating with his care facility.

The reception was a big party. At the reception, DJ Kacy “Mister Wilson” Wilson had everyone dancing as guests took pictures in a 360-degree photo booth.

While appearing on The View, Brown revealed how Davis popped the question. On a trip to her hometown in Ohio, where her alma mater, Warrensville Heights High School, had recently named its auditorium after her, he got down on one knee and she happily accepted.

With this being her first marriage, Brown, who fell in love with Davis at 51 and got engaged at 52, says her story is a testament that “it’s never too late” to find love.

“I’m not someone who really likes a lot of attention, and I realized there’s a way that I could have a wedding where I made it more about other people, in the sense that because I am of a certain age and I never thought it would happen for me, my wedding can be an inspirational moment,” she says. “I feel like it’s important to make sure that the way God has blessed me, that I remind people that He is still in the blessing business, and can totally bless them as well.”