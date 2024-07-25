Christine and Paddy McGuinness' divorce is over. More than two years after The Real Housewives of Cheshire star and the comedian announced their decision to split after 11 years of marriage, the estranged couple reportedly reached an "amicable out-of-court divorce settlement" earlier this month.

"They managed to settle the divorce out of court and have kept everything amicable," a source told The Sun in a July 20 report. "Their main focus is co-parenting their three kids and working on their separate telly and work projects in between."

(Photo: LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 22: Christine Martin and Paddy McGuinness attend the National Television Awards held at the O2 Arena on January 22, 2019 in London, England. - Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Christine and Paddy first met when she was 19 and he was 33 and married in 2011. They went on to welcome three children together – wins Leo and Penelope, 10, and Felicity, 7 – before revealing in June 2022, just six months after their BBC documentary Our Family And Autism aired, that they had split. At the time, the couple explained that while they hadn't "planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready... the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life" left them "with no other option but to clarify."

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children. This was not an easy decision to make but we're moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children," they added. "We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

Despite rumors of feuding that arose in the years following their split, The Sun's source confirmed that the Christine and Paddy settled their divorce amicably and remain focused on co-parenting their children. Although details of the settlement remain unclear, The Sun reported that the pair have agreed to remain in their £4 million (approximately $5 million) home for the time being. The outlet's source said the former couple "have separate bedrooms and a house in Cheshire big enough for them all, so there is no need to move yet." However, "they probably will sell it down the line and get their own places."

With a divorce settlement reached, Christine and Paddy are focusing on their personal lives. Paddy has been touring Europe with former Top Gear co-host Chris Harris after the pair filmed the new BBC series Paddy And Chris: Road Trippin. Christine, meanwhile, recently starred in the BBC2 TV show The Pilgrimage. She shared with Closer magazine earlier this month that is ready to find love again, sharing, "I know that I deserve love, and I love love, and think being around someone intimately, and laughing and enjoying adult company is an amazing, magical thing to have in your life if you've got it. I think [getting married again] is something I would definitely rule out."