Comedian Reveals Wife's Pregnancy in the Perfect Way

Trey Kennedy is about to be a dad! The beloved comedian and his wife, Katie, are expecting their first child together, a baby boy. The couple shared the exciting news of their little one on the way on Instagram, though they opted for two completely different methods of spreading the news, with Kennedy relying on his comedic chops.

In her post announcing her pregnancy, Katie shared a sweet photo of herself and her husband. In the image, the soon-to-be mom donned an off white dress that hugged her baby bump, which she delicately cradled. She captioned the post, "Baby Boy Kennedy due late February 2023." However, instead of sharing the same adorable announcement to his own account, Kennedy opted to reveal his wife's pregnancy in a hilarious way.

On his account, the TikTok comedian shared a hilarious video in which he discussed the so-called "five stages of pregnancy." The clip, which he captioned, "we've got some news...," began with began with Stage 1, or "finding out," which turns out can be a mix of excitement and panic as Kennedy took on the role of ecstatic mom-to-be and the panicked father, who is seen clutching at his chest with wide eyes before being coached to breathe. The second stage, at least according to Kennedy's video, is "lying" about being pregnant. Stage 3, per the video, entails the everyday struggles of pregnancy, including morning sickness and up and down emotions. The fourth stage is the long-awaited pregnancy announcement, which can prove to be a difficult decision. The final stage is "preparation" and getting everything together for your bundle of joy to arrive.

"Thank you all so much for watching this video. I'm sure you're all wondering what is going on. Yes, Katie and I are pregnant," Kennedy ended the video. "Thank you all so much for all of the love and support...we're excited."

News of the couple's little one on the way, and the hilarious way in which Kennedy announced it, was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages. Reacting to the news, Chris Lane wrote, "Congrats homie.welcome to the dad club and that video was hilarious." One fan commented, "CONGRATULATIONS !! Can't wAit to see the parenting vids you come up with." Baby Kennedy is set to arrive in February.