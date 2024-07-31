CNN's Rahel Solomon is married! The anchor and her new lawyer husband, Marcel Pratt, exchanged vows on July 13 during a two-day wedding celebration. On ceremony paid tribute to Solomon's Ethiopian roots. Pratt's membership in the historically Black fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc was also included in one of the ceremonies. The American ceremony was held at the historic Philadelphia Museum of Art in front of 200 guests in attendance. The second Ethiopian ceremony, known as a "Melse," featured Ethiopian food and dancing and was held at Mill Manor in Ivyland, Penn., with 500 guests. Both are natives of Philadelphia. PEOPLE shared exclusive photos.

Solomon and Pratt got engaged in May 2023. They met at a networking event in Philly years earlier. He asked for her hand in marriage while the two were on vacation in Aruba.

"Getting married means always having a co-pilot, growing together emotionally and spiritually, a friend to come home to, and a partner for all of life's ups and downs," Pratt says of the union. Solomon is happy to have her life partner by her side. They'll spend their two-week honeymoon in Tanzania.

For the American ceremony, Solomon donned a gown by Eva Lendel. The gown, was "exactly what I was looking for," she said. "A classic look with a modern twist. The hourglass shape of the dress made me feel incredibly feminine, and it harmonized beautifully with the architecture of the Art Museum. What truly sealed the deal for me was the detachable skirt and train which gave the dress the princess feel; it came together beautifully." They shared their first dance to "Forever Mine" by The O'Jays. For the Ethiopian ceremony, Solomon and Pratt wore Ethiopian wedding attire custom-made by Enku Design in Ethiopia in crimson and gold colors.

Sharing a photo to her Instagram account, Solomon captioned the picture: "Forever mine" … I'm still on a cloud after our amazing wedding weekend. Feeling grateful for all the friends and family that showered us with love but most of all – I'm grateful for him."