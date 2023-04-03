Who Is Carrie Underwood's Husband, Mike Fisher?

Carrie Underwood and her Canadian hockey player husband, Mike Fisher, have been madly in love since they first met in 2008 — and it doesn't seem to be dying down. They met in late 2008 and got engaged in December 2009. But it took them a while to go public. The pair wed in July 2010 after Fisher proposed in December 2009. Five years into their marriage, they welcomed their first son Isaiah, and expanding their family was their greatest dream. But after suffering three miscarriages in two years, they welcomed their second baby boy, Jacob, in January 2019.

Fisher has been the American Idol winner's backbone. He nursed her back to health after she suffered injuries from a fall outside of their Nashville home in 2017. She had to get 40-50 stitches to her face as a result. She said of her husband in an interview on SiriusXM's The Highway: "He's all right [as a nurse]. I mean, I'm really terrible at letting anybody help me with anything, to be honest. I'm probably not a very good patient because I'm like, 'I can do it. I'm not completely broken. I can do this.' I'd say the hardest part was my wrist. Like, I can't use my appendage, and I'm trying to pick my kid up and make food and do mom stuff."

He was also a strong support system as they fought to conceive their second child together. "For my body to not be doing something it was 'supposed to do' was a tough pill to swallow," Underwood told Women's Health in 2020. "In the beginning, it was like, 'OK, God, we know this is, just wasn't your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.' [I] got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out. Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'OK, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'"