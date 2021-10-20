Carrie Underwood Sweetly Trolls Mike Fisher in Hilarious Video

Carrie Underwood occasionally shares insight into her personal life on Instagram, and her latest post shows fans the less glamorous side to her marriage with former NHL player Mike Fisher. The “Before He Cheats” singer shared a video on her social media, pointing out some of Fisher’s more annoying habits. “I must really truly love him… Who can relate?!” Underwood captioned the post.

In the video, Underwood writes, “Things I wouldn’t put up with if I didn’t love him.” The Grammy winner goes on to share snapshots of their Nashville home, pointing out the piles of Fisher’s dirty laundry, stuffed hunting trophies, and massive hat collection. While the video was clearly made in good fun, there is definitely an undercurrent of annoyance in Underwood’s tone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on July 10, and both parties celebrated the milestone on Instagram with sweet posts to one another. Fisher used his account to share a photo from the couple’s wedding, which took place at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation Resort in Georgia.

“Happy anniversary [Carrie Underwood] hard to believe this was 11 years ago today!” he wrote. “Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!!” Underwood’s post was a more recent snap of the two, sharing a selfie she took with her husband seemingly at a restaurant. “Happy anniversary, babe!” she wrote. “11 years sure have flown by…here’s to many, many more! Love you!”

“We rarely have date nights, and it’s all my fault because I’m like, ‘Man, then I’m going to have to put on jeans or something, and I don’t want to,’” she joked to Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. “And also, I would rather just make dinner for the family and us eat there.” Speaking to CBS This Morning in April, Underwood shared that her and Fisher’s relationship got even stronger during 2020.

“Like, it’s kinda weird,” she mused. “He’s like, ‘No, you know you love someone, but it’s like, when you are off doing your own thing, and then, you know, you come have dinner together, you don’t really have to, like, deal with each other that much.’” She recalled her husband telling her, “We’ve been together, and some couples kind of get stronger, and you see some go the other way. And so, we were really good at being together all day, every day.”