Aaron Rodgers Lashes out at Podcast Hosts for COVID Vaccination Question

Aaron Rodgers was not having it with two popular podcast hosts. While appearing on an episode of Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was speaking to hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter about the backlash he received about his COVID-19 vaccination stance last year. That's when PFT asked Rodgers "How many people do you think you killed?" while Big Cat added, "How many grandmothers?"

"I mean, I know you guys are f—ing around but I don't find that part funny," Rodgers said. "I really don't." In November, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. At the time, the thought was Rodgers received the vaccination, but it was discovered he received alternate treatment, and the NFL deemed him unvaccinated. Rodgers talked about his vaccination status on The Pat McAfee Show and took shots at the "woke mob."

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers said. "So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself." Before the start of the 2021 season, Rodgers told reporters that he was "immunized" from COVID-19 leading to many believing he was vaccinated. In a follow-up interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers admitted he misled people with that quote.

"I share an opinion that polarizing," Rodgers said. "I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility for those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I'm about. I stand behind the things that I said. I have a ton of empathy for people who have been going through the worst part of this pandemic, which has affected all of us in different ways."

Rodgers is currently in Green Bay getting ready for the 2022 NFL season. He's coming off a 2021 season where he won the NFL MVP award after throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. In the last three seasons, Rodgers has led the Packers to three 13-win campaigns and three NFC North Championships. But he is still looking to win his second Super Bowl before he retires.