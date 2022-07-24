Carrie Underwood Takes Very Special Vacation With Her Family

Carrie Underwood and her family took a page out of Dolly Parton's book with their latest excursion. As she chronicled on Instagram, Underwood, her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, went to Dollywood. According to the singer, the family had so much fun at the theme park that they may just make going there an "annual thing."

Underwood and her family got to experience all of the fun rides at Dollywood, including the Mystery Mine. They also got to enjoy some goodies courtesy of the Crist Mill's classic cinnamon bread. As the American Idol alum even noted, they had an "amazing" time at Parton's theme park. She captioned a slideshow of photos by writing that she needed to share about her experience at Dollywood after spending a few days there.

"What an amazing experience! We didn't know what to expect, but our time there was beyond amazing!" Underwood wrote. You can count on the singer and her family making a return to Dollywood, as they had nothing short of a spectacular time at the park. The "Before He Cheats singer continued, "Everyone was so friendly and helpful and the kiddos had a blast riding all the rides! I think this is going to become an annual thing for the Fisher clan! Thanks #Dollywood for the fun times and the memories! We'll see you again soon!"

Country fans will undoubtedly love to see the support that Underwood showed for Parton's iconic theme park. After all, it's no question that Underwood and Parton are two of the biggest names in the country music industry. While this may have been Underwood's first time at Parton's Dollywood, the pair have certainly collaborated in the past. In 2019, the two country singers co-hosted the CMA Awards alongside fellow legend Reba McEntire. When the hosting news was first announced, Underwood even took to social media to express her excitement over getting to share the stage with two of her "heroes."

"So thankful to the @cma for wanting to honor the women of Country Music for this year's #CMAAwards!" she wrote at the time. "I couldn't be more excited to get to stand up there with 2 of my personal heroes... @reba and @dollyparton are trailblazers, icons and legends. As for Parton, she also shared her excitement and wrote about the announcement, "Talk about girl power."