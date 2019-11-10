Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Trolls Husband John Legend After Winning Latest Award

Chrissy Teigen received an award on Saturday night at the Baby2Baby Gala for her incredible work with the non-profit organization. She was presented with the Giving Tree Award by her husband, John Legend. Before handing his wife the hardware, he praised her for her commitment to impoverished children and the work she’s done to raise awareness for those in need.

“No kid should go hungry. No kid should not go without the basics in their home,” Teigen said during her acceptance speech. “I feel honored to be honored … “[Our daughter] is no stranger to packing up all of her toys and sending them off, and knowing that people are going to open them and love them more and be so excited by them,” she continued.

After the gala, Teigen shared a video of her and Legend returning home with the award, during which she pulled off a masterful troll move. She walks over to a wall with shelves full of Legend’s Grammy trophies, and takes down two of them to make space for her award, which she places front and center on the shelf.

“Wow. Jesus. Oh my god,” Legend can be heard saying while filming his wife taking down his awards. “Yay!” Teigen says at the end.

Fans went wild for the hilarious move.

“This is the best video on Twitter right now! Men, take note; Hold your queen up on the pedestal she belongs on, or one day, she might decide she doesn’t need any help, and stand proud, on her own,” one person wrote.

“Congrats @chrissyteigen! And @johnlegend you took the replacement of your awards pretty well. I think you need to get a couple more shelves because Chrissy is on a roll!,” another commented.

“You just need to take over that entire top shelf… or make a new top shelf. Cause you’re definitely always on top. No one puts Chrissy on the bottom,” a third replied.

The organization has been doing amazing work to help support kids in need for nearly a decade. “Baby2Baby provides children living in poverty, ages 0-12 years, with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves,” the charity’s website reads.

“In the last 8 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 70 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.”