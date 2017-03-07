Chrissy Metz’s Boyfriend Offered to Quit ‘This Is Us’ So They Could Date

Chrissy Metz is currently riding high — she has a starring role on the breakout TV hit of the season, NBC‘s This Is Us, and she’s in a great relationship with boyfriend Josh Stancil, who is a cameraman on the show.

In a new interview with Marie Claire, Metz opened up about her relationship, revealing that she first noticed Stancil while wrapping the show’s second episode.

“I was like, oh he’s cute, with shorts and his backward hat, kind of masculine,” she said. “Before I even know it, I called out, ‘You better slow down or you’re going to choke on your food.’ I am typically a little more charismatic than that, I swear.”

The actress added that Stancil had even offered to stop working on the show so their relationship wouldn’t get in the way of their jobs.

“It was very unexpected,” Metz admitted. “My priority was my job and I was not trying to blow my big shot. Josh even offered to go work on another show.”

Metz previously told PEOPLE Now that the pair is careful to make sure their jobs remain the priority.

“My priority is my job and his priority is his,” she explained. “He’s been doing this for many … 15, 16 years, and he even said to me, “Listen, if it’s ever weird, I will leave. I will leave the show and go work on another show.’ I’m like, ‘No! Don’t leave the show.’ “

