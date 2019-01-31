Chris Pratt Reacts to Finding out Katherine Schwarzenegger Revealed Crush on Him Years Before They Dated

An adorable video of Chris Pratt discovering an old interview of his now-fiancée, Katherine Schwarzenegger, admitting to having a crush on him is making its way throughout the internet.

During a recent appearance on Access Hollywood to promote his film Lego Movie alongside star Elizabeth Banks, Pratt was shown a clip from a 2017 interview with Schwarzenegger.

In the interview, the 29-year-old was asked to choose which famous Chris she was most into — Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans or Chris Pratt. She first responded with Evans, which caught Pratt by surprise — but quickly changed her answer to her future fiancé.

“Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt has been looking good lately, so you never know,” she said with a laugh.

Pratt’s jaw dropped as he watched the short clip. “When she said Chris Evans, my heart sank and then she rescued it,” he said before asking whether or not the video had been edited.

“No, I swear, this is from two years ago,” the interviewers said. “Talk about foreshadowing.”

He then took the moment to plug Schwarzenegger’s new children’s book, Maverick and Me, which teaches kids about animal adoption.

“She’s on a book tour talking about Maverick and Me, which is a book she wrote … a very cute children’s book. If you have kids go check that out. Maybe pick one up on your way home from the Lego Movie in February,” he half-joked, in true Pratt fashion.

“Aw, that’s so sweet. I’ve literally never seen that before,” Pratt said about the video, going on to thank the outlet for showing it to him.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, announced their engagement earlier this month. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” Pratt captioned a photo of the two of them, which also showed off the author’s engagement ring.

Schwarzenegger also shared the news. “My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you,” she wrote in the caption of the same photo Pratt shared, alongside a red heart emoji and ring emoji.

Pratt, who shares 5-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, told Entertainment Tonight that he wants to expand his family with Schwarzenegger.

“The future? Oh. Lots of kids,” he said last week. “Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life.”

“I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work,” he added. “I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

He and his bride-to-be have remained private about their relationship; Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver, joked recently that while Schwarzenegger is “super happy,” she’s under “strict instructions” not to discuss it publicly.