Chris Hemsworth Sinks a Basketball on the First Shot

Chris Hemsworth is proving he can do anything he sets his mind to.

In a video on Hemsworth’s Instagram is seen slamming a basketball across the full-length court and sank the ball on the first shot.

He captioned the video, “Greatest day of my life #miracle photo cred @laithnakli thanks New Mexico Tech for the venue!”

After the dunk, everyone in the video is seen leaping for joy and celebrating the luck that Hemsworth has on the court. We can’t blame them for the celebrations – the shot was absolute insanity.

The Thor actor has been very present on Instagram lately, including sharing a picture of his three little ones watching him present at the Golden Globes and him and his wife on their way to the big show.

This just adds evidence to the pile proving that Hemsworth might actually be perfection personified.

