Chris D'Elia Marries Girlfriend Kristin Taylor Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Comedian Chris D'Elia married his longtime girlfriend Kristin Taylor this weekend, in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations against him. D'Elia has been accused of exposing himself to women and trying to arrange sexual encounters with underage girls, among other things. Taylor stuck with him throughout the whole scandal, and now it looks like they've tied the knot.

Taylor posted photos from her wedding to D'Elia on Instagram, revealing that the ceremony was on Saturday. According to a report by US Weekly the pictures were taken at the Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara, California. Taylor captioned her post: "6.18.22. D'Elia's forever," indicating that she will take her husband's name. She also re-posted several pictures from attendees on her Instagram Story, showing candids from the event. The couple's 2-year-old son Cal was in attendance, as was their dog Cooper dressed in a tuxedo.

D'Elia and Taylor first made their relationship "Instagram official" in 2018, and even before any scandals broke they kept their lives relatively private. They reportedly got engaged in 2019, then in June of 2020 the allegations against D'Elia went public. The Los Angeles Times published a full exposé on the 42-year-old comedian.

The report included alleged screenshots of D'Elia's text exchanges with underage girls as young as 16 at the time of their contact. In one case, a woman claimed that D'Elia coaxed her into sending nude photos to him when she was 18 years old, then tried to use those photos to blackmail her into flying across the continent to have sex with him. Another woman claimed she was sent to fix the air conditioning in D'Elia's hotel room and he exposed himself to her, then tried to convince her to come back to the room later.

D'Elia gave a curious statement to TMZ at the time. He seemed to confirm that he had had some unscrupulous encounters in his time as a touring comedian but denied the specific allegations leveled against him. He also vehemently denied pursuing underage girls. He said: "I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point."

"I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get up in my lifestyle," he continued. "That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."

D'Elia later explained himself further in a video posted to YouTube. He continued to deny many of the specific allegations leveled against him, but did confirm that he had been unfaithful to Taylor. He also alluded to sex addiction and vowed to "work on that."

D'Elia was sued by one woman after these allegations came to light, but that lawsuit was voluntarily dropped in April of 2021. He continues to host his own podcast, but has not gotten any new TV or movie roles since June of 2020.