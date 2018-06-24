Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome Fifth Child

Chip Gaines and his wife Joanna have welcomed their fifth child together.

Gaines broke the news on Twitter Saturday morning, saying the Fixer Upper family were “blessed beyond belief” to welcome the new addition, a baby boy. He also implied that the newborn was healthy and that Joanna was “doing great” in the wake of the delivery.

“And then there were 5,” Gaines wrote. “The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great!”

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

There is no word on the name of the latest Gaines son, and the proud papa did not include a photo of the infant in his post. Joanna has not yet posted about the birth on social media.

The couple regularly updated fans on the status of the pregnancy dating back to January. Gaines made a tongue-in-cheek tweet revealing that a pregnancy resulted from a romantic evening at a concert from Americana duo Johnnyswim.

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

“You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic [JOHNNYSWIM] was in Waco,” Gaines wrote. “And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

The couple also posted a humorous photo to reveal the pregnancy.

Joanna revealed her baby bump alongside her husband, who was sporting a fake bump for the fun snap.

“Gaines party of 7,” Gaines wrote at the time. “If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT.”

Fans have been extremely supportive of the pregnancy, with numerous admirers taking to the replies of Gaines’ arrival announcement tweet to share their well wishes.

“God is good!” one fan wrote. “Congrats to you both today!”

Another fan added, “Congrats on your newborn son Chip and Joanna. I’m so happy for you both.”

The Gaines patriarch’s message has already received more than 14,000 likes.

This the fifth child for the former HGTV personalities, following Emmie Kay, 8; Duke, 9; Ella, 11; and Drake, 13.