'Chicago Med' Star Torrey DeVitto Announces Engagement

Torrey DeVitto is sharing her big engagement news with the world. The Chicago Med alum announced that she was set to wed director Jared LaPine on Sept. 25, sharing photos to Instagram showing the special moment LaPine asked her to marry him. In the first photo, the Pretty Little Liars actress, 39, can be seen sporting an emerald-cut diamond ring on her left hand while snuggling up with her new fiancé, while others show DeVitto and LaPine in the immediate aftermath of the proposal.

"Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn't poison ivy, and asked for forever," DeVitto captioned the photos. "My answer was obvious." LaPine gushed in the comments that his bride-to-be was his "forever person," adding in a glowing post of his own, "On September 1st, I got engaged to my best friend. Now I get to spend every single day as the luckiest man in the world. I love you more than anything and everything."

LaPine and DeVitto first met through The Vampire Diaries star's cousin and had been dating for around six months before their engagement, which was first reported earlier this month without confirmation from the couple. The duo first went public with their relationship in June, with LaPine sharing a sweet photo of the two embracing. "Enter Cheesy/Sappy line here," he captioned the picture, with DeVitto writing in the comments, "I love us."

Prior to her engagement to LaPine, DeVitto was married to her The Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley from 2011 to 2013. Following their divorce, she's been romantically linked to Blue Bloods' Will Estes and Chicago Cubs manager David Ross. The actress, who played Dr. Natalie Manning on NBC's Chicago Med for six seasons before leaving the show in May 2021, recently starred in the Hallmark movie Love's Greek to Me, which was released in June. LaPine co-wrote and co-directed Welcome Home, The One That Rolled Away, and The One That Likes You and has also worked on the Disney Channel's Dog With a Blog, I Didn't Do It, and K.C. Undercover, among other projects.