One of DC’s superheroes has brought their first child into the world.

Shazam! actor Zachary Levi, 44, recently welcomed his first child with girlfriend Maggie Keating, 27, on April 2. They had a son, named Henson Pugh.

“Henson Ezra Levi Pugh. Born into our world on 04/02/25,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram post, posted on April 10. “Thank you for everyone’s continued love and prayers over the three of us. We can’t wait for you to meet our little man!”

The couple has kept their relationship out of the public eye, but those close to the couple showed plenty of support. Levi’s Chuck co-star Sarah Lancaster, for example, said the child was “gorgeous” and Arrow star Kat McNamara replied with three heart emojis.

Levi was briefly married to FBI actress Missy Peregrym in June 2014, before divorcing just six months later. He announced that he was expecting a child with former America’s Next Top Model contestant Keating in December of last year. At the time, he posted his feelings on fatherhood on his Instagram feed.

“I’ve wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid…But deep down I knew that there were things in my life that needed to shift before I was ready for the blessing of something so special and the responsibilities that come with it,” he wrote.

He continued to detail his meditative journey of “prioritizing my own health physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.” Then, he met Keating.

“God brought a brilliant, honest, grounded, and deep love into my life thru the angelic form of @maggiekeating,” he continued. “A wonderful woman on the same journey of self discovery and love, ready to step into a new and amazing chapter of life with me. So, we did.”