‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Star Harris Dickinson Just Got Engaged to Singer, Report Says

Has the future John Lennon found his Yoko Ono?

Harris Dickinson, soon to play the iconic rocker in all four of Sam Mendes’ Beatles biopics, has proposed to his girlfriend Rose Gray according to The Sun.

The two are childhood sweethearts who met at school, and both have risen to celebrity levels of fame in their respective fields.

Harris Dickinson’s star has been rising with his starring roles in Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing, and The Iron Claw, but his fame rose even higher at the end of last year when he starred in the erotic thriller Babygirl with Nicole Kidman.

Meanwhile, Rose Gray released her debut album Louder, Please in January, which was a top-50 best selling album on the U.K. charts.

Gray has been wearing her engagement ring in her latest Instagram stories, so the engagement isn’t exactly a secret.

A source told The Sun: “Harris has been with Rose for years and years. For everyone who knows them it was a matter of when, not if, they would get engaged. He popped the question a while back and they’re both over the moon,” the source said. “They aren’t planning on rushing down the aisle straight away but it’s exciting for them both. They are each other’s biggest fans and it’s like they were made for each other.”

For those hoping to see Dickinson as John Lennon, you’ll be waiting a while. The first of Mendes’ biopics won’t release until April 2028.