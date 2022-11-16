Zoë Kravitz Gives Update on Future of 'Big Little Lies'

Will there be another season of Big Little Lies? According to star Zoë Kravitz, it's unlikely. As PEOPLE reported, Kravitz said that the show is "unfortunately done" following the death of the show's director and executive producer, Jean-Marc Vallée.

Kravitz spoke about the future of Big Little Lies in a video interview with GQ. She said that there were talks about possibly doing Season 3. However, after Vallée's passing, it doesn't seem as though another season will come to pass. Kravitz explained, "Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It's heartbreaking. I can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show. Unfortunately, it's done."

This isn't the first time that the stars of Big Little Lies have spoken about a possible Season 3. In October, Laura Dern gave some hope to fans of the HBO series when she told Entertainment Tonight that she would be down to do it. She said, "I'm gonna be shy about it. I mean, we would all love nothing more, we're like family -- just very lucky." Dern added, "I say, let's hold out hope. Let's keep asking, it might just come true."

Dern may have kept the hope alive for Season 3 of Big Little Lies, but Kravitz seemed to keep the situation in perspective. If they did move forward with Season 3, they would be doing so without a key member of the team — Vallée. The producer died in December 2021 of a heart attack while outside of his cabin in Quebec City, Canada. He was 58 years old at the time of his passing.

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy," Nathan Ross, Vallée's producing partner, said in a statement at the time. "Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me." Ross added, "The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on." Days after the unfortunate news, Vallée's two sons, Alex and Emile, released a statement of their own.

"Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived life to its fullest," they wrote. "He wanted to live a long life and was working on major projects! He was a source of inspiration for many and leaves wonderful memories for those who had the privilege to work with him, to love him and to appreciate his craft." The two added, "We wish to thank everyone who took the time to express their sadness and compassion. We are very grateful by the outpouring of support received from around the world."