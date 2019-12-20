Channing Tatum and Jessie J’s Breakup Reason Reportedly Revealed

Channing Tatum and Jessie J fans are wondering about the reason behind the couple’s breakup after a little more than a year of dating, and now they might be getting their answer. A source told In Touch Weekly that the relationship may have been doomed from the start due in part to their busy schedules and personality differences.

“Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love. But it was short-lived,” a source told the magazine. “With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jessie is free-spirited and doesn’t want to be tied down,” the insider added. “Plus, he’s still recovering from his messy divorce with Jenna [Dewan] and is prioritizing his family.”

Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, and the Magic Mike star first went public with their romance in November 2018, just seven months after Tatum and ex-wife Jenna Dewan announced their separation.

Jessie J and Tatum enjoyed a summer in her native England with his and Dewan’s 6-year-old daughter Everly.

“Jessie played tour guide for Channing and Everly, and they had a blast sightseeing all around London, visiting Hampton Court Palace, including the infamous maze,” a source told Life & Style in July, adding that Everly “warmed up to Jessie almost immediately after meeting in Los Angeles.”

Dewan, who is pregnant with her and boyfriend Steve Kazee‘s first child together, wrote in her newly-released memoir that she felt “blindsided” by Tatum’s relationship with Jessie J.

“I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening,” she revealed. “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I was blindsided.”

The actress admitted that it was difficult to react to the news in the way she wanted, but she ultimately succeeded.

“It was quite a challenge to remain graceful; to say the least. That’s when your real character comes out,” she explained. “Instead of reacting the way I wanted to…I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment? Had I not been practicing this way of life beforehand, I definitely wouldn’t have handled this news very gracefully.”

Us Weekly reported Thursday that Jessie J and Tatum broke up “about a month ago,” according to a source. “They are still really close and still good friends.”

Photo credit: Photo credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer / Getty, Anthony Harvey / Stringer / Getty