Celebrity Engagements of 2018

Each year, dozens of celebrity couples get engaged. Some of the engagements last, others fizzle out quickly. Unfortunately, some of the biggest engagements of the year did not make it.

Many celebrities used their Instagram and Twitter feeds to announce engagements. The moment 2018 started, Ed Sheeran got engaged, and Paris Hilton got a ring from Chris Zylka. Hilton’s engagement ended in November, a few weeks after Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson‘s engagement fell apart.

2018 has also had a royal engagement already. While all the attention was on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding in May, Princess Eugenie also got engaged — and then married — at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

Here’s a look at all the celebrity engagements so far in 2018.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Singer Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson got engaged in June. Grande was seen wearing what appears to be an engagement ring in the days before Us Weekly broke the news. The couple started dating in May, after Grande broke up with Mac Miller.

In October, Grande and Davidson called off their engagement. Grande referenced the brief relationship in her “thank u, next” video and it is clear they are still friends. After Davidson shared a disturbing Instagram post hinting at suicide, Grande reportedly rushed to the SNL studios to make sure he was OK.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan

Former Motley Cure drummer announced his engagement to actress Brittany Furlan on Valentine’s Day. She showed off her big, heart-shaped ring. “Best day of my life!!!! I can’t wait to get to spend forever with my best friend,” she wrote.

In March, Lee got into an altercation with his son, Brandon Lee, from his marriage to Pamela Anderson. Furlan reportedly called 911 during the fight.

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf

Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf met during the summer 2017 season of Big Brother. They later appeared on The Amazing Race. They got engaged on Feb. 13, a day before Valentine’s Day and married in October.

Since the couple won $1 million from The Amazing Race, they can splurge on a big wedding. Nickson popped the question during a hike on Runyon Canyon.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

On Jan. 20, Ed Sheeran posted a grainy photo of his himself kissing Cherry Seaborn. “Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” he wrote in the caption. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”

Sheeran said he has known Seaborn since he was 11.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, got engaged in Nicaragua, the Royal Family announced on Jan. 22. The wedding took place in October at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, the same place where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May.

Eugenie is the daughter of Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew.

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

Hotel heiress Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka got engaged in Aspen, Colorado. Hilton broke the news on Jan. 2.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Hilton reportedly hired a “ring squad” to protect the $2 million engagement ring. After the couple called off their engagement in November, Zylka reportedly launched a fight to get the ring back.

Steven R. McQueen and Alexandra Silva

The Vampire Diaries alum Steven R. McQueen and model Alexandra Silva announced their engagement in January. “My best friend, love of my life…YES, yes yes a million times over,” Silva wrote on Instagram. According to PEOPLE, they made their relationship Instagram official in late 2016.

In May, the couple called off their engagement.

Steve-O and Lux Wright

Jackass star Steve-O proposed to his girlfriend at the end of a comedy performance in Denver in January. She reportedly had no idea the proposal was coming. This will be Steve-O’s third marriage.

Darren Criss and Mia Swier

Darren Criss, who now stars on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Mia Swier, last month. The couple have been dating since 2010 and finally decided to tie the knot.

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together. And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engage,” Criss wrote.

Tenley Molzahn and Taylor Leopold

Tenley Molzahn did not need The Bachelor to find her true love. In January, she got engaged to her boyfriend, Taylor Leopold. The two did not meet because of the show. In fact, Molzahn said Leopold was not even aware she was a contestant on the show. The couple tied the knot in April.

Lara Spencer and Rick McVey

Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer and her boyfriend, tech entrepreneur Rick McVey, dated for two years before McVey popped the question in January. This will be Spencer’s second marriage. The two, who met on a blind date, married in September.

Drew Carey and Dr. Amie Harwick

The Price is Right host Drew Carey and his girlfriend, sex therapist Dr. Amie Harwick, got engaged last month. The couple went public with their relationship on Instagram in July. This will be Carey’s first marriage. He was engaged to Nicole Jaracz, but they called off their engagement in 2012.

In November, the couple called off their engagement.

Jacob Roloff and Isabel Rock

Little People Big World star Jacob Roloff shared some happy news with his fans on Jan. 27. He is engaged to Isabel Rock. The two got engaged on Christmas Day, but waited over a month to go public with the news.

Tom Payne and Jennifer Akerman

Former The Walking Dead star Tom Payne announced his engagement to Swedish singer/model Jennifer Akerman while on The Talking Dead. He spilled the beans while talking about his reaction to his character’s death on the AMC zombie show. The couple have reportedly been together since 2013.

Frankie Muniz and Paige Price

Malcolm In The Middle star Frankie Muniz is in a bit of a career renaissance thanks to his work on the Dancing With The Stars franchise. His love life is also in a new stage after he announced his engagement to Paige Price.

“Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you,” Price wrote on Instagram. “Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me. You teach me every day, you compliment me when I’m at my worst, and you push me past the edge but you’re there to pick me up when I start showing signs of falling. I love every piece of you, and I appreciate you more and more every single day. I truly cannot wait to be your wife. P.S. You’re officially the master of proposals. 143. P.P.S. I ugly cried so hard that I can’t even post the pictures so… there’s that..”

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp

Actress Meg Ryan and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp got engaged in November 2018. At least, that’s when Ryan finally confirmed the rumors. The two reportedly started dating in 2011, following Mellacamp’s split from Elaine Irwin.

“Engaged!” Ryan wrote on Instagram, alongside a drawing of the couple.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged over the summer and tied the knot during a weekend-long celebration in India.

“It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love. Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together,” Chopra wrote on Instagram. “And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends.. #grateful.”

David Foster and Katharine McPhee

Music producer David Foster and singer/actress Kathatine McPhee started dating in 2017 and got engaged in July. Foster, who is 34 years older than McPhee, has been married four times before and has five daughters. McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2014.

Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Rooney

In October, comedian Rosie O’Donnell confirmed she got engaged to Elizabeth Rooney, an Army veteran and police officer in Worcester, Massachusetts. This will be O’Donnell’s third marriage. She was previously married to the late Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015. She was briefly married to her longtime partner Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell in 2004, when then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom started issuing marriage licences before it was legal. The couple’s marriage was annulled and they separated in 2007.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Easily the most talked-about wedding almost no one was invited to in 2018 was the union of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. The couple got engaged in July, then sneaked into a New York courthouse two months later to get a marriage certificate. It was not clear if they actually got married or not, but Bieber finally confirmed it on Isntagram when he referred to Baldwin as his “wife.”

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” the singer wrote on Instagram the day after Thanksgiving. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”