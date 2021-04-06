Mike Fisher: What to Know About Carrie Underwood's Husband's Hockey Career

Mike Fisher has not played in the NHL since the end of the 2018 season, but he remains a fan-favorite figure. Fans of the sport, especially those that reside in Nashville and Ottawa, have fond memories of watching Fisher shine on the court and providing exciting plays on a regular basis. However, other fans are just learning about his career through his wife, Carrie Underwood, and her fit52 app that features Fisher as one of the trainers. A second-round pick in the 1998 NHL Draft, Fisher spent much of his career with the Ottawa Senators, becoming a star in the process. He then headed to Nashville and joined the Predators for multiple seasons. While he found success on the ice and became one of the greatest players in the history of multiple franchises, there were still some things that Fisher was unable to accomplish in his career. Here is the important information about his time in the NHL.

Move to Nashville (Photo: Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images)) Fisher was a top player on the Ottawa Senators for 11 years, but his time with the franchise came to an end in 2011. The team traded him to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2011 entry draft and a conditional pick in the 2012 draft. The Predators explained at the time that Fisher was a top player with a unique set of skills. "We were seeking a top-six forward and Mike Fisher was the player we set our sights on," Predators President of Hockey Operations David Poile said about the trade. "He plays playoff-style hockey all season long. He plays on the power play, kills penalties, is strong on draws and can match up against any opposing line." prevnext

Ottawa Senators (Photo: Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images) Fisher became a household name in Nashville after the 2011 trade, but he also remained a favorite son of Ottawa. When he left the team via trade, he was seventh all-time in games played for the Senators (676). He was also ninth all-time in scoring with 348 points. Fansided actually listed Fisher among the best players in Senators' history, ranking him number 10 on the list among other top names.

prevnext

Honoring a Legend (Photo: Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images) Despite trading Fisher to the Predators, the Senators continued to highlight his achievements when possible. In 2016, the Canadian Tire Centre honored him after he reached 1,000 career games played. The CTC held a special ceremony in 2016 that honored Fisher's legacy with the team. The Senators presented Fisher with a special painting celebrating his career during a pre-game ceremony. The former Senators star ultimately went on to finish his career with 1,104 games played. prevnext

Important Experience (Photo: Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images) When the Predators traded for Mike Fisher, they highlighted his postseason experience as an important asset. The veteran player had led the Senators to successful seasons and seven playoff appearances. The rest of the Predators roster, on the other hand, did not particularly have much experience in the postseason. However, this lack of experience changed after six appearances in the playoffs. prevnext

Historic Stats (Photo: Frederick Breedon/Getty) Fisher only spent eight seasons with the Predators following the trade with the Senators, but he made a massive impact on the franchise. He appeared in 429 games. He also scored 111 goals, good enough for eighth place in franchise history. Fisher ended his career sixth in Even Strength Goals (82) and ninth in Goals Per Game (0.26). prevnext

Pure Strength (Photo: Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images) Fisher appears to be a soft-spoken person on social media when he is spending time with Carrie Underwood and their children. However, he had a reputation for his aggressiveness as a player. He had strength on the ice and had the ability to hit the puck in a wildly impressive member. As an example, Fisher set the unofficial hardest shot record at 105 mph during his time with the Senators. This record stood until the 2014 season when Mike Zibanejad barely topped him with a speed of 106 mph. prevnext