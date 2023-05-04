Carey Hart Reacts to Pink's Songs About Him

Carey Hart doesn't mind being a muse for his wife Pink's music. During Hart's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the motocross athlete, 47, responded to his Grammy-winning artist wife's recent comments on the talk show about writing music about him. Pink said at the time that one of the songs from her new album, Trustfall, was written about a "hard day," and that she had played the song for her husband before its release "because that's fair."

"He should know what's being said about him in the world," Pink continued. "And he just started giggling, and he was like, 'Well, you're welcome.'" During his conversation with Kelly Clarkson Thursday, Hart affirmed his wife's comments. "We've been together 21 years. I have very thick skin. Very little affects me," he said. "I don't know what day she's talking about specifically, but it's probably just the temperature."

Pink and Hart tied the knot in 2006, and have gone on to welcome daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, together. Over the years, the couple has been open about the difficult times of their relationship, with the artist revealing in May 2009 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she had written "So What" about her husband, who also appeared in the music video for the song. Pink joked that she does enjoy performing the song in front of him. "He's in the audience so when I sing, 'He's a tool,' now that's my favorite line," Pink told DeGeneres at the time. "Hi, Honey, that's you."

In June 2020, Pink attributed the success of her marriage to couples counseling, saying that without her therapist "translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean, we would not be together." The "What About Us" artist explained, "We just wouldn't because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what's happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don't know how to love each other, we don't know how to get along, we don't know how to communicate." In March, Pink referred to her husband as her "muse" for many of her songs while accepting the Icon Award at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles. "If he loved me perfectly I would have nothing to say," she said.