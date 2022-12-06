Pink's Husband Carey Hart Undergoes Major Neck Surgery

Carey Hart is on his recovery journey after undergoing surgery to fuse vertebrae in his neck. The former motocross star, who is married to singer Pink, shared an update from his hospital bed on Dec. 1 as he recovered from spinal surgery. Giving a thumbs up to the camera, Hart revealed in the caption that the procedure went "great."

"Already been up and out of my bed 3 times cruising the surgery center," wrote Hart, 47, who shares children Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5, with the "So What" artist. "Ended up fusing the vertebrae because the joint was a bit hammered." The athlete then gave thanks to Dr. Bray's medical team at DISC Sports & Spine Center,

Hart later provided a video update about his condition. "Well, 24 hours after I checked in, I'm ready to cruise out of here," he said on Dec. 2. "I'm on my own two feet as you can see. Little battle wound where they went in to do the fusion in my neck, but feeling great. Been up on my feet 10-15 times in the past 18 hours since my surgery, and ready to roll home and make myself a cup of coffee."

He continued, "Not bad at all. I'm pretty happy. No medication through the night. Had a Valium and Percocet before bed, nothing through the night, woke up, did my walks, shoulder shrugs, moved my head a little bit. Take it nice and easy. But stoked. Thanks for all the well wishes – keep you posted on my recovery." In the caption of the video, Hart wrote, "Thank you so much to the amazing staff that took care of me and my wife the last 24 hours. You all rule! Headed home now and letting the recovery begin."

Hart has had a number of spinal surgeries over the years. In 2014, he had another spinal fusion, revealing on social media at the time that his doctor thinks he had compression-fractured his lower spine "at least 10 to 12 times" over the years. Last September, Hart underwent a lower spine disc replacement operation as well.

"I've been through some gnarly stuff, I've broken everything you could imagine, but recovering from this was brutal," Hart told Rolling Stone in 2014 of his surgery. "I was just off my feet, laying down flat for 22 hours a day, in excruciating pain, because they elongated my spine. I'm a half-inch taller now, which is cool."

"I can't tell you how many times I've been laying in the dirt, something broken, bone sticking out, just thinking 'Why the f- do I keep doing this?'" he continued of getting back on the bike time and time again. "But you go to the hospital, you get stitched up, or bolted back together, and you go home and heal, and eventually you start to forget the injury and start to miss your motorcycle."