Carey Hart Apologizes to Wife Pink in Post Revealing Gruesome Injury, Hospitalization

Carey Hart is apologizing to wife Pink after suffering a grisly injury during motocross practice.

Saturday, the former professional motocross competitor revealed in an Instagram post that while getting back into his sport, he suffered a serious injury two days prior.

“Welp, I ran out of talent,” Hart, 49, jokingly began his post. “I had a pretty nasty get off, practicing Thursday morning. Landed off a jump, bars knifed, and took the bar to the gut while going over the bars.”

“As I understand it, severed my small intestine from my colon,” he continued alongside shots from the hospital and of his injury, which required more than 20 staples to close a large incision in his abdomen.

Despite how badly Thursday’s accident could have gone, Hart said he is “fine” now and “will recover from this,” as he receives the love and support of his family and friends.

“Just a big thank you to @feedbigb for talking me into going to the ER, and a huge thanks to @pink,” Hart wrote of the singer, 45, whom he married in 2006. “As always does in these situations w/ me, she steps up and takes charge at the hospital. Sorry to put you through this, yet again,” he added with a laughing emoji.

Hart and Pink’s two kids — daughter Willow, 13, and son Jameson, 8 — have also been there for their dad as he recovers, appearing side-by-side in a photo in Hart’s post. “Thanks Willz and Jamo for coming to visit today,” the racer wrote. “Gonna rest up this week, and start the healing process.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Hart concluded his post with one more apology to the people who hadn’t heard from him as of late. “Sorry to everyone I ghosted over the last couple days. There was a good reason for it,” he wrote. “I’m gonna take a few days off, and I’ll catch up with everyone next week.”

Hart had plenty of people wishing him well in the comment section, including The Bachelorette alum Trista Sutter, who wrote, “Thank God you’re ok!!!! That scar is one for the Carey Hart story book!” Pro BMX rider Ryan Nyquist quipped, “Didn’t we get past these type of things already,” before adding, “Rest up buddy!”