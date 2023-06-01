Pink Shares NSFW Photo Taken by Husband Carey Hart of Herself Showering Outside Her RV

Pink is living it up as an "embarrassing mom" with a cheeky snap taken by Carey Hart. The "Try" singer, 43, took to Instagram Tuesday to share photos from a trip she and her husband took over Memorial Day Weekend, posing first in a "ridiculous" bathing suit before stripping down to her birthday suit for an outdoor shower.

"Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit," Pink captioned the gallery, which began with a selfie of the pop star in a bathing suit with bananas placed strategically on the top. She then added a photo of herself totally nude in the nature shower, with a star and heart drawn over top to censor it. "If you haven't showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven't lived!!!!!!" she continued, adding the hashtags, "#embarassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour."

Pink, who shares daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 6, with Hart, was quick to clap back at haters when it came to her nude photo, writing in a subsequent post, "Spoiler alert- if you're triggered by the showing of skin and big big smiles and absolutely wild and free joy- WHATEVER YOU DO, do not COME TO OUR SHOW. You will be real mad."

Pink has been celebrating her body especially as of late after losing 36 pounds she gained during the COVID-19 pandemic and undergoing hip surgery and a double disc replacement procedure in her neck. The "Just Give Me a Reason" songstress told Variety that having breaks in performing was good for her voice but "not so good for the body," but that having recovered from her surgeries, she is now "the bionic woman." Pink shared, "I've lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I've ever been in my life. And I'm ready to go [on tour], and I'm ready to get the hell out of here. I've been home way too long."

In November 2021, Pink gave a candid look inside her surgery recovery on social media. "I am never not completely grateful. It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months." She continued, "I'm learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, and I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed."