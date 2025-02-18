Cardi B Sparks Romance Rumors With NFL Star

Cardi B is sparking major romance rumors with NFL player Stefon Diggs after her split from husband Offset this summer. In video footage obtained by TMZ, the “Up” rapper, 32, was seen out and about in Miami, Fla. with the Houston Texans player, 31, on Valentine’s Day.

In the video, Cardi and Diggs can be seen arriving at a local hotel late Friday night, with the athlete sitting in the driver’s seat of a car while the Grammy-winning artist appeared to be looking for something while standing outside the passenger side. Cardi looked stunning in a sparkly silver dress while Diggs looked sharp in a red baseball cap and matching letterman jacket.

Cardi B attends Beacher’s Madhouse at Republic NOLA on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

The duo first sparked romance rumors two weeks ago when they were spotted partying together at a New York City club. After news broke that the “I Like It” rapper had a new man in her life, her estranged husband, Offset, let loose on X (formerly Twitter) with pointed tweets. The Migos rapper, who shares three children with Cardi, wrote in since-deleted posts, “Had u last week by the way,” and “My New Bitch Badder.”

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset for the second time in August 2024. In her divorce filing, the “WAP” artist sought primary custody of their children — Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a 5-month-old girl whose name has not been announced — and indicated that she would not be asking for child support.

Cardi and Offset’s split has been a messy one, as in September 2024, the “Clout” rapper claimed on social media that his ex had slept with someone else while she was pregnant with their third child. “U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!” he wrote in the comments of Cardi’s Instagram Live, prompting the “Bodak Yellow” artist to respond on X, “AND DID !!!!!!”

NFL player Stefon Diggs is seen arriving to the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

The following month, Cardi took to X to slam her ex as a “dirty ass narcissistic piece of s–t” in a social media rant. “Bro I wish the worst on this man,” she wrote on Oct. 22. “I never hated somebody soooo much and these bitches be so [thirsty] to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is to (sic) heavy!!”

When one person told Cardi to stop coming for the father of her kids, she responded, “Yea he is that’s why I don’t wish him death ..but I truly hate this dirty ass narcissistic piece of s–t…And his family and his friends never check him that’s why he always going to be a piece of s–t of a person.” She continued that while she doesn’t want Offset to get “hit by a f–kin truck,” she called him a “dark cloud” on the lives of everyone he knows.