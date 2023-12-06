Cardi B and Offset Spark Breakup Rumors on Social Media

Cardi B is vowing to lose all "dead weight" in her life after the "I Like It" rapper, 31, unfollowed her husband Offset, 31, on Instagram. On Instagram Live, Cardi B recently encouraged her followers to change their lives now, not in 2024, since she's doing exactly that.

While explaining her reasoning, the outspoken NY rapper used even more expletives, saying she's "taking that s— to the f— heart!" In addition to that, Cardi B pledged to make adjustments to her music career and personal life in the coming year, stating that she knows where she wants to be in the future.

As she grew emotional, Cardi B said, "You gotta rid of dead weight, and when it comes to dead weight ... I'll say mentality, procrastination, laziness, and people. A lot of people are dead weight, too."

She added, "Next year is gonna be all about me." The candid comments from Cardi B come just a day after she and Offset unfollowed one another on their respective Instagram platforms. The hip-hop couple are potentially at odds, but it's unclear exactly what the issue is between them.

Cardi B also shared a few messages on her Instagram story on Monday that alluded to the possibility of the couple splitting up. "You know when you just out grow relationships," she wrote on one slide. She added, "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."

After that, Offset posted a clip from the 1983 film Scarface that suggested he was the brain behind their accomplishments, with Al Pacino yelling, "Hey, f— you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!"

In the months and years since tying the knot in September 2017, Cardi B and Offset, who share a daughter, Kulture, 5, and a son, Wave, 2, have been in a relationship that has been on and off.

It was announced in August 2018 that the couple had separated, and after reconciling, Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, which they later backed out of. Their relationship seemed to be in trouble in June of this year.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Offset claimed that Cardi B cheated on him. "My wife f— a N— on me gang yall n— know how I come," the post read. Cardi B responded in a Twitter Space conversation by singing the first verse of Keyshia Cole's "I Should Have Cheated." Afterward, she said, "That motherf—spiraling and thinking s—."

"Please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting stupid," she said directly to Offset. "Going crazy over a f— Space. Don't play with me. What the f—. Stop playing. That's all I'm gonna motherf— say."

Several weeks after Offset accused Cardi B of cheating on him, the couple teamed up for their song "Jealousy." On the track's cover art, Cardi B appears to have her hand in Offset's face as she turns to walk away from him.