Cardi B Welcomes Baby No. 4

Cardi B has welcomed her fourth child.

The rapper gave birth to a baby boy last week. It is her first child with Stefon Diggs, the wide receiver for the New England Patriots.

According to TMZ, Diggs was with her when their son arrived.

She announced the news in an Instagram reel on Thursday night.

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it!,” she wrote in the caption. “I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, split from her ex and fellow rapper Offset last year. The two were together for over seven years and had three children. Shortly after their breakup, she began dating Diggs, and revealed this past September that the two were expecting.

Don’t expect Cardi to slow down anytime soon, though. According to TMZ, she’s already hitting the gym just days after giving birth in preparation for tour, which her Instagram post confirmed.

“I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right,” she wrote. “There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! That’s what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever.”

Diggs, meanwhile, seemed to be in tip-top shape in Thursday night’s game against the New York Jets. In the primetime matchup, he put up a stat line of 105 yards and 9 catches on the way to a 27-14 win.