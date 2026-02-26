Cardi B Allegedly Damaged ‘SNL’ Equipment During Tantrum

Cardi B wants no mention of her nemesis Nicki Minaj in her presence. And the “Bodak Yellow” rapper reportedly let that be known clearly during her appearance on Saturday Night Live recently.

TMZ reports the mother of four threw a tantrum in a fit of rage after Minaj was mentioned during a joke. She reportedly damaged studio equipment when she overheard the “Weekend Update” anchors say the joke.

It was during the late night sketch comedy show’s 1000th episode, which will now surely be one to remember. Sources say Cardi was preparing to perform as a musical guest on the January 31 show, when the “Weekend Update” anchors were running their jokes ahead of dress rehearsal. The Love & Hip Hop alum reportedly overheard one about Minaj’s recent affiliation with MAGA and Cardi went off.

Though the joke had nothing to do with Cardi, it didn’t stop her from taking issue with the joke because of their longstanding beef. Minaj previously targeted Cardi’s kids on social media.

Cardi threatened to leave the show and allegedly threw her phone at a TV monitor backstage. She also reportedly stormed into producers’ offices and punched a screen until it broke.

Sources say the screen had to be replaced before the dress rehearsal started, and it left everyone on set unsettled and scared. The joke ultimately got scrapped. Safe to say Cardi may not be invited back, at least anytime soon.

Their beef has been ongoing for years, though they began as friends and supporters of one another’s music. Things came to a head during the 2018 Harper’s Bazaar ICONC party, resulting in Cardi throwing a shoe at Minaj.

Cardi has been in the news as of late due to her reported breakup from NFL star Stefon Diggs. The two split after a year together, three months after welcoming a son and ahead of his Super Bowl appearance.

Cardi was previously married to rapper Offset from the rap trio Migos. They split after six years of marriage while Cardi was pregnant with their third child, Blossom. She became pregnant by Diggs in the middle of her and Offset’s contentious divorce.