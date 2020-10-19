Cardi B Deletes Twitter After Claims of Fans 'Harassing' Offset

✖

Cardi B deleted her Twitter account late on Saturday after claiming that her fans were "harassing" her husband, Offset, following their apparent reconciliation. Just hours before deactivating her account, the "WAP" rapper, in an Instagram video, expressed her frustrations with fans, some of whom she feels have crossed a line, and the coverage of her relationship with Offset.

In the Instagram Live video, which has since expired but been shared by other social media users, according to E! News, Cardi expressed upset over "a whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm mother f–ing Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something." She said that she was “"o tired of people saying I've got to continuously explain myself" and explained that she did not want her initial divorce filing to be made public, but rather, "a f–ing court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumours up, 'Oh, [Offset] has a girl pregnant,' this and that, I have to address it."

The Hustlers actress went on to address the comments Offset has been receiving, stating that he has been "harassed" by her fans following their reconciliation. She said, "then you guys want to be harassing this n–. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n–'s Twitter to harass him? That don't make no f–ing sense." She also addressed comments she received after she was spotted smoking a cigarette, explaining that she was not smoking due to being stressed out about her relationship with Offset. She said that her "marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now."

The rapper went on to state that it’s hypocritical of her fans to give her backlash over things "other people f–ing do," stating, "y'all want to call yourself fans, I don't give a f–. I'm tired of it." She said that she does "whatever the f– I want," adding that while she does "love my fans and I'm grateful and thankful for what you do," some "really be acting like I be sleeping with y'all."

Cardi and Offset married in 2017, though they filed for divorce in September, with the rapper explaining in an Instagram Live video just days later that she "got tired of not seeing things eye to eye." Less than a month later, however, they sparked rumors of reconciliation after they were spotted kissing at Cardi's birthday celebration in Las Vegas in early October.