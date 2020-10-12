Cardi B Kisses Husband Offset a Month After Filing for Divorce

Just a month after filing for divorce, Cardi B kissed her estranged husband Offset at her birthday party after he surprised her with a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The gorgeous car typically starts at $330,000 and hers even came with a car seat that had their daughter Kulture's name embroidered on it. The 28-year-old celebrated with friends and family in Las Vegas and several highlights from the wild weekend was pushed to social media, even capturing a kiss between Offset and Cardi which has fans wondering if they're still getting a divorce.

After already going through a public break, this time, Cardi brought paperwork into the mix by filing for divorce in mid-September. According to TMZ, she filed the documents in Georgia and was listed as the plaintiff, while Offset was listed as the defendant. She listed their reason for the split as "irreconcilable differences" and she is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their daughter. With that, she's also seeking child support from the rapper but it's currently unclear on how much. At the time of the filing, it was unclear as well whether either part was seeking spousal support.

While Offset was accused of cheating in the past, this time, Cardi set the record straight by clarifying that it wasn't an issue the second time. Instead, the two are just growing apart. "The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that s— that ever happened before," she announced via social media according to Entertainment Tonight. "It's not because of cheating. I just got tired of f—g arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, because you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

In early 2018, Cardi revealed that Offset had been involved in a sex tape cheating scandal just months after the two tied the knot. This of course caused Cardi to demand a break as the two took some time apart. During one of her shows, Offset surprised her with a massive display meant as an apology in front of thousands of fans and millions more viewing from online, but that didn't seem to swoon her back so quickly. Although it took the two some time to figure things out, they eventually had their first child together, Kulture, and have seemingly been happy ever since — publicly at least. Fans were shocked when they heard the news of the divorce.