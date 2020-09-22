Cardi B Responds to Rumor She Filed for Divorce Because Offset 'Got a Girl Pregnant'

✖

Cardi B is shooting down rumors that her filing for divorce from husband Offset was because he "got a girl pregnant." The "WAP" rapper, 27, opened up on Instagram Live Monday about the decision to leave her husband of three years, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, saying she was sick of hearing the rumors about her family.

"People were just flooding me with ... 'Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.' And this is where the s— came from. Ain't that about a b—," she said on Live. "That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing ... what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred toward me."

She then addressed "another bulls—" that she heard, when a blogger accused her of filing for divorce as a publicity stunt. "Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it's like, you think I'm going to pay a lawyer 20,000 f—ing dollars?" she asked. "I get along with his mother very well. You think I'm gonna do that to her son for attention? Why do I need attention? You don't see I have millions of f—ing followers? Do you see that I have the No. 1 song in the f—ing world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?"

Cardi hasn't shied away from speaking about her decision to call it quits with Offset last week, saying on Live Friday she was "not hurt" about ending her marriage, thanking her fans for their support but reassuring them she "didn't really need it." She continued, "I'm OK. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear."

"I just got tired of f—ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye," she said of her reason for ending the relationship. "When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be ... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people." Cardi explained "nothing crazy out of this world" happened, but that "sometimes people really do f—ing grow apart." In the four years they were together, the rapper added she had grown "tired of the arguments and the buildup," and before infidelity or some other break in the relationship occurs, you decide to leave. She asked, "What is so bad about that?"