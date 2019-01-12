‘Captain Marvel’ Star Brie Larson and Fiance Alex Greenwald Split 3 Years After Engagement

Brie Larson and her actor-musician fiance, Alex Greenwald have broken off their engagement.

The Captain Marvel star and her rocker beau decided to take a break temporarily, though sources say it may not be forever.

“They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close,” a source told PEOPLE. Details as to what led the couple to call off their engagement were not revealed.

The actress got engaged to Greenwald in May 2016 following several years of dating.

Greenwald joined Larson several times during awards season events as the actress received recognition for the 2015 film, Room. She even gave a shout-out while accepting the Academy Award for best actress at the 2016 Oscars.

“Jacob Tremblay, my partner through this in every way possible,” she said of her Room co-star. “My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you.”

Before getting the special mention during her Oscars speech, Larson previously opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“He’s the other half of the equation – how can you explain support? I mean, it goes beyond anything. He’s just my person, he’s my best friend,” Larson said at the time.

Greenwals reportedly popped the question in March 2016 during a trip to Tokyo, the couple managed to keep the engagement a secret until she was spotted with her diamond engagement ring on the set of Saturday Night Live two months later.

The actress also opened up about her relationship in a 2017 interview, where she once again referred to Greenwald as her person.

“I don’t think I could do any of this without my person,” she said at the time. “It’s a safe place to be unsafe. I can go out in the world and I can take risks and I can push myself to the limit, and then there’s that core that knows me and no matter how far I go, I’m still the same when I come back. That’s a really valuable thing.”

Despite their frequent appearances together during awards season, Larson and Greenwald kept their close relationship out of the public eye. The United States of Tara alum previously shared that Greenwald serenaded her for her 29th birthday in 2018.

“That was the most beautiful rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ I’ve ever heard,” Larson said with a laugh in a video on her Instagram story back in October.

The Phantom Planet musician also posted a picture of her birthday cake, helped Larson celebrate the day Captain Marvel finished filming back in July.

“Happy picture wrap day!” he wrote on Instagram on July 8, showing himself wearing a Captain marvel hat.

