Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden: Everything to Know About Their Relationship

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden just surprised the world by announcing that they are now parents, without having ever even announced that they were expecting, adding just one more elusive aspect of their notoriously private relationship. Notably, Diaz’s last major public appearance was on May 19 when she showed up at the EEEEEatscon food festival in Santa Monica, California. It turn out, she would have been about a month pregnant at the time, but it is unknown if she was aware or not.

Fast forward to the first Friday of 2020, and the couple has now revealed that they welcomed a baby girl into their family.

Diaz: Past Relationships

Before dating Madden, Diaz dated a a couple of other celebrities, such as actors Matt Dillon and Jared Leto.

Her most prolific relationship, however, was with singer/actor Justin Timberlake, whom she dated for roughly 5 years.

Madden: Past Relationships

Before getting serious with Diaz, Madden dated a number of models and celebrities, including Paris Hilton and former Playboy Playmate Holly Madison.

He also was romantically linked to stars such as Dita Von Teese and Miley Cyrus.

Madden was previously engaged, albeit briefly, to singer/actress Sophia Monk.

Dating

In May 2014, Diaz and Madden began dating.

By Christmas of the same year, the pair were said to be unofficially engaged.

Marriage

On January 5, 2015, Madden and Diaz tied the knot in a Jewish wedding ceremony.

The ceremony was held at their Beverly Hills home. According to reports, the wedding took place after the pair had been engaged for roughly three months.

Famous Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden) on Feb 28, 2014 at 8:23am PST

Madden is a member of the pop-punk/rock band Good Charlotte, along with his twin brother Joel.

Interestingly, it was Joel’s famous wife — Nicole Richie — who introduced Diaz to her brother-in-law.

Diaz’s Acting Hiatus

In 2017, it was rumored that Diaz and decided to take a hiatus form acting.

She eventually stated that this was due to her disinterest in traveling so much for work. In 2018, Diaz confirmed her retirement from acting, with the 2014 remake of Annie being her final film performance, to date.

Becoming Parents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:20am PST

After some time of being fairly low-key, Madden and Diaz announced on Jan. 3 that they were not parents to a newborn baby girl.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the two announced in a social media post. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement went on to read. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon].”

The post concluded by saying, “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji]”

Feature Image Photo Credit: GVK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images