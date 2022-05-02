'Legends of Tomorrow' Canceled: Caity Lotz Speaks Out

✖

Caity Lotz is "bummed" following news of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's cancellation. Hours after it was confirmed on Friday that the series would end after seven seasons on The CW, Lotz, whose character Sara (aka Black Canary) first appeared on Arrow in 2013 before carrying over onto Legends, broke her silence, admitting her disappointment while also thanking fans for their support throughout the show's seven season run.

Lotz addressed the cancellation news in a series of Instagram Story videos, telling fans that she is "bummed" and "sad." Lotz added that she is "going to miss it so much. I'm going to miss our amazing cast and crew." However, the actress said that "at the same time I recognize how lucky have been to play Sara Lance for this long. Working on Legends has been amazing. It's been such a journey and I am so endlessly grateful for it, and for you guys." She ended her message, "so, thank you. To all the Legends of Tomorrow fans out there, we love you guys so much. And it has been a blast."

Based on the DC characters and featuring characters introduced in Arrow and The Flash, in addition to new ones, Legends of Tomorrow premiered in 2016. In addition to Lotz, who was the only original cast member left from Season 1, the series starred Lisseth Chavez, Adam Tsekhman, Tala Ashe, and Olivia Swann. Co-showrunner Keto Shimizu announced Friday that after seven season, Legends, which ended Season 7 on a cliffhanger, would not return for Season 8.

"It's been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8," Shimizu announced. "We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could... Thank you to our fans; your love and passion for our strange band of misfits has made every break, every script, every daily, every cut, and every mix worth all the hard work. We see you, we love you, and you'll always have a place on the Waverider."

Despite the cancellation news, fans of the series aren't quite ready to give up hope. Shortly after Shimizu revealed the news, Legends fans created a Change.org petition in a final attempt to save the series. Writing that "we want one more season at least, we want a chance to say a proper goodbye to the characters we love so greatly" and stating that the cancellation is "screwed up," the petition has received nearly 12,000 signatures with a goal of 15,000.